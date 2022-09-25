Iranian artillery renews bombing on Sidekan

Shafaq News/ Iranian artillery reportedly bombed Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil, on Sunday morning, a local official reported.

The head of the Sidekan sub-district, Ihsan Gelbi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the bombardment targeted the same area as yesterday, but today the shells landed closer to the houses."

"So far, the attack has resulted in no human casualties," he added.

Yesterday, Iranian artillery showered the vicinity of the Hornei and Barbezan villages in Sidekan with shells, spreading fear among the civilians but causing no casualties.