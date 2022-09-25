Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian artillery renews bombing on Sidekan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-25T08:21:24+0000
Iranian artillery renews bombing on Sidekan

Shafaq News/ Iranian artillery reportedly bombed Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil, on Sunday morning, a local official reported.

The head of the Sidekan sub-district, Ihsan Gelbi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the bombardment targeted the same area as yesterday, but today the shells landed closer to the houses."

"So far, the attack has resulted in no human casualties," he added.

Yesterday, Iranian artillery showered the vicinity of the Hornei and Barbezan villages in Sidekan with shells, spreading fear among the civilians but causing no casualties.

related

KRG's Office of the Coordinator of advocacy calls the UN Council to take the necessary measures against Iran's; attack

Date: 2022-03-18 08:27:01
KRG's Office of the Coordinator of advocacy calls the UN Council to take the necessary measures against Iran's; attack

The federal investigation committee into Iran's missile attack visits the bombed site in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-20 10:25:09
The federal investigation committee into Iran's missile attack visits the bombed site in Erbil

Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-11 09:38:15
Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Mr. Asselborn denounces the recent Iranian attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-30 13:53:27
Mr. Asselborn denounces the recent Iranian attack on Erbil

Iranian forces target sites north of Erbil

Date: 2022-05-11 08:06:04
Iranian forces target sites north of Erbil

Iranian drones target areas north of Erbil

Date: 2022-05-11 09:52:20
Iranian drones target areas north of Erbil

A judge in the Erbil court resigns protesting the salary cuts in the region 

Date: 2021-05-27 11:43:47
A judge in the Erbil court resigns protesting the salary cuts in the region 

A twinning agreement between Kurdistan and Spain

Date: 2020-09-20 15:05:13
A twinning agreement between Kurdistan and Spain