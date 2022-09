Iranian artillery renews bombing regions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iranian artillery resumed shelling Saqar and Barzini regions in Sidekan of Iraqi Kurdistan without causing any casualties. Sidekan's mayor, Ihsan Shalabi, told Shafaq News Agency.

More than five attacks were reported in Soran north of Erbil within days.

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTG) confirmed that Iran's elite military and security forces launched about 70 missiles on Erbil, killing 13 and wounding 58 others.

In an official statement, CTG said, "on Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a series of attacks in four stages."

The Agency pointed out that the top military corps was targeting the headquarters of anti-Iran groups, including the Kurdistan Freedom Party (Azadi) in Perde / Alton Kobri and Koysinjaq, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) in Koysinjaq, the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (Komala) and the residence camp of the Iranian Kurds in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"More than 70 ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones were launched from Iran in four stages," CTG added.

The statement pointed out the attacks were launched from Kermanshah province and Sardasht of West Azerbaijan province, where kindergartens, schools, health centers, hospitals, halls, service cars, and civilian houses had been targeted.

"Thirteen people, including a pregnant woman, were martyred, and 58 others were wounded, most of them civilians, including children, students, teachers, and journalists." The statement read.

The Kurdish forces added that an Iranian drone was shot down in Koysinjaq before attacking the area.