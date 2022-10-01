Iranian artillery renews bombing regions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian artillery resumed shelling regions in Iraqi Kurdistan without causing any casualties.

A local source explained to Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian forces are attacking Semilan of Goman district in Erbil Governorate.

More than eight attacks were reported in Iraqi Kurdistan within a week.

According to a previous statement by the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTG), the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is targeting the headquarters of anti-Iran groups, including the Kurdistan Freedom Party (Azadi) in Perde / Alton Kobri and Koysinjaq, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) in Koysinjaq, the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (Komala) and the residence camp of the Iranian Kurds in Al-Sulaymaniyah.