Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian artillery renews bombing regions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-01T14:22:21+0000
Iranian artillery renews bombing regions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian artillery resumed shelling regions in Iraqi Kurdistan without causing any casualties.

A local source explained to Shafaq News Agency that the Iranian forces are attacking Semilan of Goman district in Erbil Governorate.

More than eight attacks were reported in Iraqi Kurdistan within a week.

According to a previous statement by the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTG), the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is targeting the headquarters of anti-Iran groups, including the Kurdistan Freedom Party (Azadi) in Perde / Alton Kobri and Koysinjaq, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) in Koysinjaq, the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (Komala) and the residence camp of the Iranian Kurds in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

related

Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Date: 2021-10-25 10:36:43
Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-14 17:29:36
The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-18 14:14:52
PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-03-29 21:16:03
Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01 10:55:46
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Erbil brings in about two million tourists a year

Date: 2021-12-24 20:14:58
Erbil brings in about two million tourists a year