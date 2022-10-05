Iranian artillery renews bombing on Sidekan

Shafaq News/ Iranian artillery reportedly bombed Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil, a local source reported.

The extent of the damages is not immediately clear.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said last week they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where authorities said 13 people were killed.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.