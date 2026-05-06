Iranian Kurdish party says Tehran struck ‘family’ camp near Erbil

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, on Wednesday said Iran launched two drone strikes targeting the party’s “Gardachal” camp for members’ families near Erbil in the Kurdistan Region.

The party claimed that the attack targeted civilian housing as well as health and educational facilities, and came hours after another Iranian strike hit the Surdash camp in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, bringing the total to more than 114 missile and drone attacks against the group’s headquarters and camps since February 28.

There was no immediate official comment from Tehran. Iranian officials and IRGC-linked media have previously accused Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region of involvement in cross-border security and separatist activities, allegations the groups deny.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon