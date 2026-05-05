Drone strike hits Kurdish Iranian opposition camp in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike targeted Surdash camp in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s al-Sulaymaniyah province on Tuesday, with no casualties reported, according to Kurdistan Region security authorities.

In a statement, the Asayish Directorate indicated that the attack took place at 11:35 p.m., carried out using two unmanned aerial vehicles against the camp, which houses families of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Biban district.

No further details were provided regarding material damage or the party responsible for the strike.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28, 2026, the Kurdistan Region has absorbed more than 650 missiles and drone strikes, killing 16 people and wounding roughly 100 others.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon