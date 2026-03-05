Azerbaijan summons Iran Envoy after Nakhchivan drone strike

Shafaq News- Baku/ Tehran

Azerbaijan on Thursday accused Iran of injuring two civilians after launching drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported that one drone hit the terminal building at Nakhchivan airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad. It warned that the incident violates international law and raises regional tensions, demanding a clear explanation and an investigation “within the shortest possible timeframe,” and stressing that “the Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.”

Officials summoned Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, to deliver a formal protest note.

Iran has not commented on the incident.

The accusation comes as tensions rise across the region after joint US–Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran against Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

