Iran fires missiles at Kurdish opposition sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Ground forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on sites Tehran classifies as “terrorist and opposition organizations” in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

🔴 حملات موشکی نیروی زمینی سپاه به مراکز تروریستی در کردستان عراق pic.twitter.com/0E69lGBU90 — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) March 6, 2026

The attacks followed drone strikes a day earlier across three provinces of the Region —Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok— which hit an oil field and locations linked to the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party.

Cities across Iraqi Kurdistan have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran, with strikes hitting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq.