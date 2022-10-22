Report

Iran cancels entry visas to citizens of Iraqi Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-22T10:31:39+0000
Iran cancels entry visas to citizens of Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Citizens of the Iraqi region of Kurdistan no longer need a visa to enter the Iranian territory, the head of the Kurdistan region's department for relations with Iran said on Saturday.

"Starting from tomorrow, the citizens can travel to Iran with no entry visas needed," Abdullah Akrai told Shafaq News Agency.

"The decision was taken following talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iranian side," he added, "using only a passport, any citizen of Iraqi Kurdistan can reside inside the Iranian territory for a month."

"This decision is a crucial step for both sides," he concluded.

