Al-Sulaymaniyah’s hunger strike ends: Iraqi activists undergo medical checks

Shafaq News/ Medical teams in Al-Sulaymaniyah have begun conducting comprehensive laboratory tests on hunger strikers who ended their 15-day protest, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Goran Mohiuddin, the medical supervisor overseeing the strikers’ care at Shar Hospital, told reporters that the tests aim to assess their overall health condition following prolonged fasting.

“The examinations include a thorough evaluation of all health indicators to determine the impact of the strike on their bodies,” Mohiuddin said at a press conference.

He added that each patient would receive tailored treatment based on their condition, with full recovery expected to take between five and ten days, depending on the severity of the fasting’s effects.

“Their health is under control, though some have developed physical complications,” he said. “The lab results will be crucial in determining the appropriate and immediate treatments for each individual.”

Mohiuddin stressed that stabilizing the hunger strikers’ condition remains the top priority, with medical teams closely monitoring their recovery in the coming days.

The Protest

The hunger strike stemmed from broader protests that erupted in al-Sulaymaniyah on January 25, 2025, when public sector employees demanded unpaid salaries. As authorities failed to respond, 13 protesters escalated the demonstration by refusing food starting February 5.

Their demands included the release of overdue salaries for December 2024 and January 2025, the transfer of public wages to federal banks, and a sustainable resolution to the financial deadlock between Baghdad and Erbil, which has left thousands of government workers without reliable income.

As the hunger strike entered its second week, the strikers’ health deteriorated sharply, prompting medical intervention. Doctors reported severe weakness, dehydration, and motor function loss among several participants.

Despite the growing health concerns, movement spokesperson Othman Kolbi emphasized that the strikers remained resolute.

“This hunger strike was a voluntary decision, and no one pressured them to stop,” Kolbi said on Monday, rejecting claims of external influence.

His remarks followed allegations from a media outlet affiliated with the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed - NGM), which suggested that political forces had intervened to persuade the protesters to abandon their strike.