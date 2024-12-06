Heavy clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish Army in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, clashes erupted between fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military in Duhok province of Iraqi Kurdistan, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that both sides used light and medium weapons in the fighting around the village of Koherzi in the Al-Amadiya district, in northern Duhok.

No details about casualties or material losses resulting from the clashes were provided.

Notably, Koherzi village has been a hotspot for clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters. Recently, there have been fierce confrontations in the Matin Mountain range overlooking the village.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Ocalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. This long-standing conflict has led to military operations in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.