Grad rockets fired near Kirkuk hit Khor Mor gas field, KDP’s Zebari says

Shafaq News – Erbil

The attack on the Khor Mor field was not carried out by drones, but by Grad rockets, Senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) figure Hoshyar Zebari said on Thursday, adding that the launch point was known and located “specifically near Kirkuk.”

The Khor Mor field in Chamchamal district was hit late Wednesday by what security officials said were explosive-laden drones, sparking a fire and causing material damage but no casualties. The strike forced a halt in gas flows to several power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity.

In a televised interview, Zebari accused armed factions operating near the northern city of Kirkuk of targeting the gas field. “The Kurdistan Region’s leadership is aware of the groups involved and their prior intent to strike the site,” he added, explaining that the area is controlled by several armed factions that maintain joint coordination and operate a shared center for rockets and unmanned aerial systems. Their activities, he noted, “are not individual efforts.”

Dismissing suggestions that Turkiye was behind the attack, Zebari argued that the attack had “no interest or logic” behind it and described it as an attempt to divert attention.

He said similar incidents occur each time accusations are directed at these factions, adding that Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji, has also emphasized the presence of “actions aimed at distraction.”

Earlier today, Zebari linked accountability for those behind the rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah to Kurdish support for outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s bid for a second term.

