Iraq’s water crisis deepens as Dokan Dam levels plunge

Shafaq News / In the face of a sharp decline in water levels at Dokan Dam in al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kirkuk’s Water Directorate has issued an urgent appeal to residents to conserve water, warning of potential disruptions to the daily supply if current usage patterns persist.

Dokan Dam, one of the largest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, is crucial for supplying drinking water to millions across al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, and surrounding areas. Technical sources report that the dam’s reserves have dwindled to under 3 billion cubic meters, nearly half of its maximum capacity of 6.8 billion cubic meters, due to scarce rainfall last winter. To manage the crisis, authorities have cut water releases from 70 cubic meters per second to 30 cubic meters per second in a bid to preserve what remains.

Kirkuk’s Water Director, Abbas Ismail Ali, told Shafaq News that the province is entering a critical phase that demands broad cooperation. “With the reduced water releases from Dokan Dam, residents must use water wisely and avoid wasteful practices such as washing cars and streets,” he said.

In response, Kirkuk authorities have launched a field campaign to crack down on illegal connections and wasteful water practices that hinder supply to various neighborhoods.

Starting June 1, 2025, the water department will enforce financial penalties under Resolution 296 (1990) and Law No. 56 (1977), targeting anyone found guilty of wasting potable water.

Ali emphasized the importance of raising public awareness through educational videos and campaigns, urging media outlets and social media activists to help convey critical conservation messages and support the province’s efforts to navigate this mounting water crisis.