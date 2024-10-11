Gorran Movement withdraws from Kurdistan Regional Government and local administrations

Shafaq News/ The Gorran (Change) Movement announced its decision to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and local administrations in the governorates of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and the Garmian and Raparin administrations.

The move followed a directive from the movement's leadership, instructing its ministers and officials to submit their resignations.

Several high-ranking Gorran officials confirmed their resignations in official statements, including:

- Mustafa Said Qadir, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Region.

- Kwestan Mohammed, Minister of Social Affairs in the KRG.

- Awat Sheikh Janab, Minister of Finance and Economy in the KRG.

- Jalwan Adel Shakur, Director General of Social Inspection in Garmiyan.

- Sirwan Mohammed, Director General of Health in Garmian.

- Shadia Hussein, Director General of Agriculture in Garmian.

- Karwan Raouf, Director of Grain Silos in Garmian.

- Halo Salah Shawshin, Director General of the Investment Authority.

- Hawta Aziz Zangana, Director of Shorsh Subdistrict.

- Mohsen Adeeb, Director General of Culture in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

- Tiha Mohammed Qadir, Director of Sarkala Subdistrict in Kifri.

- Diyari Wista Aziz, Director General of Libraries in the Kurdistan Region.

- Azad Hassan Ahmed, Head of the Garmian branch of the Kurdistan Teachers Union.

Governor of Al-Sulaimaniyah Steps Down

Al-Sulaimaniyah Governor Haval Abubakir announced on Friday that he is stepping down from his position and distancing himself from the political infighting within the Gorran (Change) Movement.

In a statement, Abubakir revealed that he had formally submitted his resignation in September 2021, but it was not accepted. He resubmitted the request in February 2022, but no final decision has been made to date.

The outgoing governor noted that his resignation has received broad support from various political forces and government bodies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Prime Minister's Office of the Kurdistan Region.

Abubakir took office in January 2017, following instructions from the late Gorran founder, Nawshirwan Mustafa, with a mandate to provide professional services free of partisanship.

Amid the deep internal divisions currently plaguing the Gorran Movement and intensifying conflicts between its factions, Governor Abubakir emphasized his intention to remain neutral. He pledged to continue performing his duties as an independent technocrat until his resignation is accepted or legal measures are taken to transfer the post.

Gorran

The Gorran Movement is one of the major political movements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in 2009 as a reformist faction that split from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran aims to combat political corruption and enhance democracy and transparency within the institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In recent years, Gorran has faced internal leadership challenges, particularly following the death of its founder and leader, Nawshirwan Mustafa, in 2017. These challenges have led to internal divisions over how the movement should be managed and its future political direction.