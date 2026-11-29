Shafaq News- Erbil

A handicraft exhibition opened on Sunday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), bringing together 40 artisans and entrepreneurs with disabilities to showcase and sell their products.

The two-day exhibition, titled “Chwarra” (Kurdish for “crossroads”), features works spanning design, art, and handicrafts under a program supported by the German development organization GTZ to address migration and create economic opportunities for individuals in need of assistance.

Exhibition supervisor Sakar Najm Al-Din told Shafaq News that the initiative connects international organizations with artisans, helping them promote their work and reach potential customers.

Shokhan Aziz, a member of GTZ’s team, explained that similar exhibitions had previously taken place across the KRI and in Najaf province, adding that participants will receive financial assistance from the organization to help sustain their businesses.