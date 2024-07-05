Former PUK leader arrested on terrorism charges in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A high-ranking former official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Ata Sarrawi, has been arrested under terrorism charges in al-Sulaymaniyah, a security source disclosed on Friday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that Sarrawi was detained per Article 2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, accused of rigging and detonating his own vehicle in the governorate.

Further details from other sources revealed that investigative committees assigned to the case had concluded their investigation about two weeks ago. The findings were handed over to PUK leader Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Qubad Talabani, who emphasized that the judicial process should proceed independently.

The explosion targeting Sarrawi’s car occurred on April 19, 2024. At the time, Qubad Talabani assured the public that all security forces had been tasked with investigating the incident, affirming that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Sarrawi was apprehended at al-Sulaymaniyah Airport upon his return from abroad. A press conference by Ata Sarrawi’s tribe is scheduled for Friday afternoon, where they are expected to respond to his arrest and outline their stance on the matter.