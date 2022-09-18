PUK's leading council to convene on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is slated to convene a key meeting of its leading council to discuss the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region with the gears of the political process torquing again after a relative hibernation period in the days leading to the Arbaeen.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be headed by the party's leader, Bafel Jalal Talabani, at 1100 am (Iraq time) in al-Sulaymaniyah, the PUK's stronghold.

The meeting, according to the sources, is expected to touch upon the outcomes of the meetings with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the internal affairs of the party, and the updates on the government process in Baghdad.