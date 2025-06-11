Fire ravages dozens of shops in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A large fire broke out on Wednesday inside the Rozh City residential complex in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the fire caused significant material damage and sparked panic among residents and merchants in the area.

Captain Aram Ali, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in the province, told Shafaq News that firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze in under an hour. “The fire started around 6:30 a.m. and spread through several shops within the complex,” he said.

Ali confirmed there were no injuries, adding that “ten shops were fully engulfed in flames, while several others sustained varying degrees of damage.”

A committee has launched an investigation to determine the causes of the fire and assess the extent of the losses.