Large blaze scorches green areas in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A large fire broke out in Qardagh, in Al-Sulaymaniyah province of the Kurdistan Region, destroying dozens of acres of green land, the Forest and Environment Police Directorate announced on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed that the blaze burned about 50 dunams of vegetation, including orchards, forests, and shrubs. It added that the cause of the fire remains unknown, noting that specialized teams have launched an investigation to determine its circumstances.

Areas across Al-Sulaymaniyah periodically experience similar fires, particularly in summer and during dry seasons, causing significant environmental losses and raising concerns over shrinking green spaces in the Region.