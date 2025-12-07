20+ killed in deadly fire at India's Goa

Shafaq News – Goa

At least 23 people lost their lives on Sunday when a fire swept through a nightclub in one of India’s busiest coastal tourist hubs.

Official reports said that the blaze began after a gas cylinder exploded near the kitchen of Birch by Romeo Lane, a restaurant and club in Arpora, North Goa. The structure was heavily damaged as rescue teams worked through the debris.

The identities of those killed were not immediately released. Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant later confirmed that three tourists were among the bodies recovered.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the loss of life as “deeply saddening.” In a post on X, Modi offered condolences to the families of the victims and noted that federal authorities were extending assistance to Goa as emergency operations continued.

The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2025

Arpora is home to about 3250 people but attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists who seek out its tropical climate, beaches, and night markets.