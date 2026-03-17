Netanyahu claims Israel killed Iran’s Larijani, warns of “more surprises”

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel had killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani in a strike inside Iran, outlining ongoing efforts to “destabilize” Tehran’s regime.

In a recorded video, Netanyahu described Larijani as “the boss” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and claimed that a Basij commander —part of a paramilitary force linked to the IRGC— was also killed in the same operation. Iranian authorities have not issued immediate confirmation.

הבוקר חיסלנו את עלי לאריג'אני. עלי לאריג'אני זה הבוס של משמרות המהפכה, שזה חבורת הגנגסטרים שמנהלת בפועל את איראן. אנחנו חיסלנו לצידו גם את מפקד הבסיג' - זה העוזרים של הגנגסטרים, שהם מפיצים טרור ברחובות טהרן וערים אחרות של איראן נגד האוכלוסייה. גם שם אנחנו פועלים; פועלים מהאוויר… pic.twitter.com/bOwQgRZ6Ti — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Netanyahu also pointed to close coordination with the United States, noting discussions with President Donald Trump and cooperation between their air and naval forces, while indicating that Israel would combine direct and indirect actions that “generate enormous pressure on the Iranian regime.”

“There are many more surprises,” he added, suggesting further operations would rely on “strategy and deception” without disclosing specifics.