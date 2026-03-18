IRGC struck Israeli cities, US bases in new wave of “True Promise 4” operations

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday the targeting of sites in Israel and US bases in the region as part of the 62nd wave of its “True Promise 4” operations.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes hit several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, and Acre, using “powerful missiles”, adding that the attacks were carried out without the activation of sirens In Israel.

The IRGC said the operation also included strikes on US bases in the region using missiles equipped with multiple warheads, including Qader, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Haj Qassem.