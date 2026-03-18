Iraq oil shipments to US drop ~5% in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports to the United States fell in 2025 to just over 90 million barrels, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

The data showed that total shipments reached 90.8 million barrels, down 4.6 million barrels, or 4.8%, from about 95.4 million barrels in 2024.

Despite the decline, Iraq remains a key oil supplier to the United States, though current export levels are far below the decade peak of 220.5 million barrels recorded in 2018, a drop of nearly 59%.

Monthly exports varied, peaking in August at 10.2 million barrels and falling to a low of 5.4 million barrels in February, reflecting fluctuations in Iraq’s oil supply flows to the US market.