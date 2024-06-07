PM Al-Sudani unveils oil projects in southern governorates

2024-06-07T20:17:05+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani embarked on a visit to the southern governorates of Maysan and Basrah on Saturday morning, aiming to inaugurate multiple oil projects.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that “Al-Sudani is set to inaugurate the gas project in the Halafaya field in Maysan, alongside several other significant projects, before proceeding to Basrah.”

The source detailed that in Basrah, Al-Sudani plans to unveil several initiatives, including the Azmara unit within the Shuaiba refinery and the Artawi field, in addition to various other gas-related endeavors.

This visit follows a previous engagement on March 24, 2024, where the Prime Minister visited Basrah and oversaw the inauguration and monitoring of several strategic and service-related projects within the province.

During that earlier visit, Al-Sudani inaugurated the rolling mill (Al-Darfala), a facility under the General Company for Iron and Steel with an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons catering to different iron types, marking its revival after a halt since 2003.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani also inaugurated the Urea fertilizer plant, boasting a daily production capacity of 1,000 tons, and the Dab fertilizer plant, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons, both under the ownership of the Southern Fertilizer Industries Company.

