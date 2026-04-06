Erbil nightlife continues despite repeated drone strikes

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s historic markets continue to draw crowds despite repeated drone attacks and occasional rocket fire targeting the city, with residents maintaining their routines amid ongoing security threats.

The area around the Erbil Citadel sees a noticeable influx of people in the evenings, as families and tourists from across Iraq and abroad gather to enjoy the atmosphere that blends historic character with modern urban life.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hajj Jassim, a visitor from Najaf, said the situation on the ground does not reflect the security concerns reported in the media. “We spend our evenings at the citadel until the early hours of the morning without fear. The city has a strong spirit and welcomes everyone.”

Amir, a resident of Erbil, described the city’s nightlife as resilient despite the situation. He noted that cooler evening breezes near the citadel continue to attract people, adding that daily life is proceeding “more or less normally.”

“The drones aim to frighten people and harm tourism, but look around. The markets are full, and Kurdish and Arab families sit side by side,” shop owner Shwan Kurdi told our agency.

Erbil Citadel was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2014 for its unique architectural significance. Historical records trace its origins through multiple civilizations, including the Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, Persian, Greek, Islamic, and Ottoman eras.

Read more: Visit Kurdistan: Erbil Citadel gathers history and tourism