Erbil fair connects students with study abroad opportunities

Shafaq News- Erbil

Universities competed to attract prospective students with scholarships and tuition discounts on Monday as Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, hosted the ninth edition of an international and local higher education conference and exhibition.

The event brought together universities, institutes, academics, diplomatic representatives, and educational institutions, drawing students and graduates exploring undergraduate and postgraduate opportunities. Participants showcased programs in technology, medicine, engineering, and the humanities, alongside options to study inside and outside Iraq and take part in academic and cultural exchanges.

Financial incentives emerged as a key focus, with participating institutions offering support aimed at easing the burden on families and assisting high-achieving students. Sulaf Mohammed, a high school graduate, told Shafaq News that meeting university representatives saved her “weeks of research” and helped her obtain guidance on artificial intelligence programs and available discounts.

Ramyar Ahmed, a representative of a participating university, described this year’s exhibition as distinguished by its diversity and broad institutional presence. He highlighted strong interest among Iraqi students in exploring new and specialized fields, with participating institutions offering both local opportunities and programs aligned with international academic standards.

Walid Khalid, the parent of a prospective student, welcomed the event as an opportunity for families to compare tuition fees, accreditation, and discounts among numerous universities in one place. “It is a practical way to help students choose the right path for their future careers.”

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