Iran, Iraq sign deal on student exchanges

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran and Iraq signed agreements on Saturday to boost academic ties, including scholarships for Iraqi students to study at Iranian universities.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simayi met in Tehran with Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Haider Abdul Zahid, where the two sides discussed student and faculty exchanges.

Simayi expressed hope for increased opportunities to send Iranian professors to Iraqi universities to share their expertise.

For his part, Abdul Zahid said more than 139 joint research projects are already underway and confirmed Iraq’s readiness to accept 100 Iranian students into its top universities as part of bilateral cooperation, stressing the importance of continued academic partnership.