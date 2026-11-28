Shafaq News- Erbil

When Bosho Hamad imagined opening a restaurant in his hometown of Erbil, he wanted families to feel welcome to stay for hours, even if all they ordered was a single burger or a cup of coffee.

Hamad left Erbil in 1991 and lived in several countries before going into the restaurant business in 1994. Two years later, he was serving Mexican and Italian food at his own place in Denmark, where new styles of burgers were catching on. The American burger became a mainstay of his cooking.

By the time Hamad returned to Erbil in northern Iraq in 2010 with plans for an Italian-branded cafe, he had spent years picturing a restaurant on land he owned in the city. It was there, 12 years later, that he decided to open Highway Diner, borrowing from American diners and his old restaurant but keeping the dining room quiet, without loud music.

“I didn’t want customers to come in for a meal and leave right away,” Hamad told Shafaq News. “I wanted them to find a place where they could sit with their families and have a good time.”

Much of the menu came with him, from slow-cooked pulled beef to pizza and pasta. With the burgers, Hamad said, he wanted to keep the technique he had learned in Europe while adapting the recipe to local tastes. The size of the patty mattered, but so did what go with it. He began using local cheeses and other ingredients alongside sauces he makes at the diner, which he counts among the things that set his cooking apart.

Among those ingredients was kenger, a wild plant also known as akkoub or kaoub, which generations of Kurdish cooks have used. In Hawraman, researchers Saman Ahmad and Ali Askari documented how people eat the young plant fresh, boil it, or fry it with eggs and onions, but Hamad said he was among the first to serve it in an American burger.

The quiet setting proved popular with young people in particular, according to Hamad, helping draw large numbers of customers in the first half of 2026. Yet much of the credit belongs to the people who work alongside him and whose ties to him now feel closer to friendship.

More than three decades after he started cooking professionally, Hamad has an invitation to take a recipe of his own to Europe. On March 18, 2027, he plans to serve his kenger burger at a food festival in Austria, and introduce it to the rest of the world.

Read more: Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret