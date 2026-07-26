Erbil, Seoul commit to closer partnership

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and South Korea's new Consul General, Eoon-Gyo Shim, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting on Sunday.

According to a statement, Barzani congratulated Shim on assuming his post and stressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to provide the necessary support to facilitate his work. He also expressed appreciation for South Korea's support and emphasized the Kurdistan Region's desire to expand avenues of joint cooperation across all sectors.

For his part, Shim praised Barzani's role in advancing bilateral relations and reaffirmed his commitment to further developing ties between the two sides.