President Barzani offers sympathy to South Korea following deadly plane crash tragedy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his condolences to South Korea following a passenger plane crash that claimed the lives of dozens.

In a post on X, President Barzani expressed his “deepest condolences and sympathies to the people and government of the Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash yesterday.”

“The Kurdistan Region stands with you in this moment of sorrow,” he added.

On Sunday, South Korean authorities reported the crash of a passenger plane while landing at an airport in the southwest of the country, coming from Bangkok, resulting in 120 casualties.

The aircraft during its descent, with 175 passengers and six crew members on board.

The Fire Department stated in a press release, "So far, two survivors, both crew members, have been rescued, along with the bodies of 120 victims."