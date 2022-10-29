President Barzani extends condolences to South Korea over the "tragic loss"

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered condolences to South Korea over the death of more than 100 people in the Halloween stampede.

"On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people and government of South Korea on the tragic loss of dozens of people during Halloween celebrations in Seoul. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and friends." Barzani said on Twitter.

At least 120 people were killed in a stampede on Saturday night in the South Korean capital of Seoul, fire department officials reported.

An additional 100 people were injured in the crash, which occurred in the city's Itaewon district, where Halloween festivities occurred.

The updated death toll jumped substantially from earlier figures, which put the initial death toll at 59.

Authorities said that the number of fatalities could continue to rise