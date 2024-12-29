Iraq offers condolences to South Korea after "heartbreaking" plane crash

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq extended its condolences and sympathy to the government and people of South Korea following the “tragic” plane crash at Muan International Airport.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full solidarity with the families of the victims of this "heartbreaking" incident, hoping that the South Korean people would overcome this "ordeal with determination and patience."

Earlier today, dozens of people were killed when a passenger plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Muan Airport in South Korea, veering off course and catching fire. 181 people were aboard the Boeing 737-800, and rescuers fear that 179 may have died.