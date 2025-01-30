Rescue teams in Washington confirm no survivors in plane crash

Shafaq News/ A mid-air collision over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington has claimed the lives of all 64 people aboard a US passenger plane and a military helicopter, officials confirmed on Thursday.

John Donnelly, Chief of Washington Fire, stated, "We do not believe there are any survivors," as rescue efforts transitioned into recovery operations.

The US Army reported that 27 bodies have been recovered from the passenger plane and one from the military helicopter, which was carrying three soldiers.

According to the US Department of Transportation, the crash "could have been avoided," as communication between the two aircraft was intact before the collision, raising further concerns.

The President of American Airlines stated that the company is unaware of why the military helicopter entered the flight path of the passenger plane.

The American Airlines flight, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided late Wednesday with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter conducting a training mission.

Footage of the incident captured the moment of impact, the ensuing fire, and both aircraft plummeting into the icy waters, complicating rescue efforts.