Suspected Russian missile behind Azerbaijani plane crash in Kazakhstan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a US official indicated that early signs suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system may have been behind the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Kazakhstan.

This comes as Euronews reported, citing Azerbaijani government sources, that “a Russian surface-to-air missile might be responsible for the crash.”

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Kanyat Bozumbayev, stated that authorities have not yet been able to confirm or deny whether Russian air defenses shot down the plane, adding that “there is no official explanation for the incident so far.”

In the same context, Kazakhstan's transportation prosecutor stated that investigations have not reached any conclusions regarding the role of Russian air defenses in the crash.

Initial reports on Wednesday indicated that an Azerbaijani plane, flight J28243, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, showing unusual holes on its fuselage that suggested possible foul play. The plane took a mysterious route before crashing, raising widespread debate and suspicion.

Local media reported that the flight crew had control issues before the crash. The Embraer-manufactured aircraft, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, crashed on the Caspian Sea shores, with 32 survivors.

The Russian aviation authority suggested a bird strike may have caused the emergency, leading to the plane catching fire. Videos showed injured passengers escaping, and Reuters verified these videos by cross-referencing the landmarks.

Suspicious holes were found in the plane's tail, and Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed the plane deviated from its route before crashing. Kazakh authorities formed a committee to investigate, cooperating with Azerbaijani officials.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences, with Aliyev returning from Russia. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov also conveyed condolences, noting some injured were in critical condition.