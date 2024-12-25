Suspicious circumstances surround Azerbaijani plane crash in Kazakhstan

Shafaq News/ Initial reports on Wednesday indicated the crash of an Azerbaijani plane, with unusual holes observed on its fuselage, suggesting possible foul play. The plane also took a mysterious route before crashing.

The incident involving Azerbaijani flight J28243 has sparked widespread debate after images and videos circulated, implying the crash may have been deliberate.

According to local media reports, the aviation company "KazAeroNavigatsia" stated that the flight crew reported control issues before the crash.

Kazakh authorities confirmed that an Embraer-manufactured passenger plane, en route to Russia, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, carrying 62 passengers and a crew of five. Remarkably, 32 individuals survived.

Birds Suspected in Crash

The plane deviated hundreds of kilometers off course and crashed on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The Russian aviation monitoring authority suggested that an emergency believed to have been caused by a bird strike caused the plane to catch fire upon impact, producing thick black smoke.

Videos showed injured passengers attempting to escape from a relatively intact section of the aircraft. Reuters verified the videos by cross-referencing the location's landmarks near Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast.

Multiple videos, believed to be linked to the incident, depicted oxygen masks hanging inside the cabin before the catastrophe.

In an interview with one of the survivors, the individual reported hearing an explosion during the descent, noting that shrapnel pierced his protective vest.

Post-crash images revealed small holes in the aircraft's tail, including the rear fin and horizontal stabilizer, raising suspicions of external damage before the crash.

Mysterious Route

Azerbaijan Airlines reported that the Embraer 190 aircraft departed from Baku heading to Grozny, Chechnya, but had to divert and attempt a landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The plane was tracked heading north before disappearing from tracking systems. It then reappeared on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, where it attempted to land before crashing.

The Russian aviation authority's report indicated that the pilot chose to divert to an alternate airport due to an onboard emergency, but the nearest airport on the flight path was closed on the morning of the incident.

Kazakhstan announced the formation of a governmental committee to investigate the crash, confirming its cooperation with Azerbaijani authorities.

The government also issued directives to ensure full assistance to the victims' families and the injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cut his visit to Russia short and returned to his country.

Ramzan Kadyrov, President of the Chechen Republic, also extended his condolences, noting that some injured individuals are in critical condition.