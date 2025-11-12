Iraq offers condolences to Turkiye over plane crash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to Turkiye after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

A Turkish C-130 transport plane with 20 personnel on board crashed on November 11 after departing Azerbaijan for Turkiye, killing everyone aboard, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party that the bodies of 19 personnel have been recovered from the site, while search efforts continue for one missing crew member.

The aircraft’s black box has been retrieved and that a full investigation is underway, he pointed out, adding that regular updates will be provided by the Defense Ministry and the Communications Directorate.