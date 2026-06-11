Drones hit grain depot in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two explosive-laden drones targeted a grain depot in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the agency condemned the "terrorist" operation in the Qushtapa district south of the Kurdish capital, saying the strike targeted vital civilian infrastructure that affects the daily lives of residents.

The attack caused extensive damage to the building, but no casualties were reported.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), 809 drone and missile attacks were recorded across Kurdistan between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others.