Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Three drones attacked a refugee camp in Al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) early Monday, causing no casualties, the KRI’s Security Directorate reported.

In a statement, the directorate said the attack targeted the camp in Surdas (Surdash) between 4:45 and 5:05 a.m. local time, without providing further details on the drones or their origin.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq