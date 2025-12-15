Dense fog disrupts operations at Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil International Airport suspended all flights on Monday evening due to deteriorating weather conditions in the Kurdistan Region.

Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Shafaq News that dense fog spread across Erbil, sharply reducing visibility and prompting officials to halt air traffic for safety reasons.

Footage captured by our agency showed fog blanketing streets across the city, as local authorities urged motorists to drive with caution.

In recent weeks, successive storm systems have swept across large parts of Iraq—from Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region to central and southern provinces—disrupting air traffic at several airports, including Baghdad, Kirkuk, Najaf, and Basra, and causing floods, road closures, casualties, and temporary shutdowns of some water facilities.

The Iraqi Meteorological and Seismological Authority also forecast unstable weather conditions through Tuesday, with varying rainfall across the country. It warned of dense fog overnight and into Tuesday morning across wide parts of Iraq, causing a marked drop in visibility, before conditions gradually improve by midday