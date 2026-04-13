Dana Gas restarts Khor Mor operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

UAE-based Dana Gas resumed production at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region after partially halting operations in recent weeks due to escalating regional tensions, the company announced on Monday.

In a statement, the company said it implemented precautionary measures to ensure a “safe and orderly” restart, in coordination with relevant government authorities.

Dana Gas emphasized that protecting personnel, infrastructure, and assets remains a top priority, adding that it will continue production under “high safety and efficiency standards” to support energy supplies in Kurdistan.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has absorbed around 650 missile and drone attacks, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 others injured, prompting operators to scale back activity at key energy sites, including Khor Mor of Al-Sulaymaniyah province.

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