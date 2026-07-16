Dana Gas halts Khor Mor output after security threats

Shafaq News- Erbil

The UAE's Dana Gas temporarily suspended operations at the main production facilities of the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan, after receiving “security threats.”

The company said on Thursday that it is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with official institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government and would resume operations as soon as the security threat ends.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Electricity said a security incident at Khor Mor reduced the gas supply feeding power generation stations, cutting electricity output by 2,500 megawatts, adding that the situation is temporary and the relevant authorities are working intensively to restore full gas pumping and stabilize the power system.