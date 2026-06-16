Barrack backs Iraq's disarmament drive in talks with Leader Barzani

Shafaq News- Erbil

US Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack reiterated Washington's support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to place weapons under state control during talks on Tuesday with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Meeting in Pirmam, Barrack conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump and stressed the need for stability in Iraq and the wider region, highlighting the Kurdistan Region's role in supporting that objective.

For his part, Barzani reiterated his support for al-Zaidi, affirming that partnership, balance, and consensus in accordance with the constitution are the only ways to address Iraq's challenges.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to work together on priorities aimed at strengthening stability in Baghdad and Erbil, while advancing long-term cooperation in the economic and investment sectors.

The US envoy arrived in Erbil on Tuesday and met Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi, after holding talks in Baghdad a day earlier with al-Zaidi, where both sides identified completing Iraq's disarmament process as a shared priority.