Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces dismantled cells affiliated with ISIS and arrested 22 suspects during a series of security operations across several areas of the Region, the Kurdistan Asayish Security Agency said Monday.

In a statement, the agency said its General Directorate of Asayish Operations carried out several operations over 96 hours based on intelligence and investigations conducted between September 8 and 12, 2026.

The 22 suspects were arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Penjwin, Khormal and Sirwan. The agency identified them as members of the “Fifth Battalion” of what it called the “Kurdistan Province” of ISIS.

The cell members had been planning to reorganize their ranks and secure pledges of allegiance from other members, the statement said. Their plans also included planting improvised explosive devices, carrying out bombings in Halabja Province, monitoring security forces and attacking them during training exercises with medium and heavy weapons.

According to the statement, the plans also included establishing an “emirate” in the Hawraman or Sharazur areas, linking dormant ISIS cells across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with members of the group outside the country, and raising funds to purchase weapons.

Security forces seized one RPG launcher with three rockets and five propellant charges, a mortar shell, six hand grenades, six AK-47 rifles with 13 magazines and 300 rounds of ammunition, and two pistols with 100 rounds, the statement, adding that the seized items also included a surveillance camera, military binoculars, and military clothing and equipment.