Al-Sulaymaniyah to launch Iraq’s largest solar power station next month

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Electricity Distribution in al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Kurdistan Region, announced on Tuesday the imminent launch of Iraq’s largest solar power generation project, with a production capacity of 50 megawatts.

Speaking to Shafaq News, directorate spokesperson Sirwan Mohammed said, “Al-Sulaymaniyah currently generates about 20 megawatts of electricity per month through solar panel systems,” noting that the province leads the Kurdistan Region in renewable energy production.

The new project, set to begin construction next month, will be implemented by a local cement manufacturing company. “Once completed, it will be the largest solar power plant in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in terms of production capacity,” Mohammed stated.

He added that 740 consumers are officially registered to benefit from solar energy in the province, in addition to an unregistered number of users. Together, they contribute around 20 megawatts per month through installed solar panels.

Mohammed emphasized that the project marks a strategic step toward clean energy and strengthens al-Sulaymaniyah’s position as a national leader in renewable energy development.