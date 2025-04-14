Iraq accelerates solar power installation

Shafaq News/ Iraq accredited 16 new specialized companies to install residential solar power systems, bringing the total number of authorized firms to 24, Electricity Minister Ziyad Fadel announced on Monday.

In a statement, Fadel noted the move is part of the government’s broader efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce pressure on the national power grid, adding that expanding the pool of qualified companies will accelerate project implementation and meet growing public demand, particularly under the Central Bank’s (CBI) soft loan initiative.

“This initiative allows citizens to install solar power systems in their homes through low-interest loans provided by the CBI,” the minister pointed out, indicating that “it supports the shift toward clean energy, which will improve environmental conditions and reduce pollution levels.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed provincial governors to expedite the allocation of land for solar energy projects and to identify investment priorities and interested companies.

The Iraqi Cabinet also approved a series of decisions aimed at strengthening the country’s electricity production, including advancing renewable energy efforts across the nation.