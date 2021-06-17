Al-Kadhimi's Adviser: it is time for us to resort to solar energy

Shafaq News/ Adviser to the Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, stressed the necessity to use solar energy to generate electric power. Salih said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "Part of the solution to the electricity crisis in Iraq is to resort to alternatives, like using solar energy to generate electricity," noting, "using solar energy can solve many of the problems that Iraq is currently suffering from due to the lack of power supply." Salih added that this project should be supported by the state and not used in commercial investment so that the citizen can benefit from it at a reduced price. He said, "it is time for us to establish partnerships with major companies to manufacture and distribute panels among citizens, especially in the countryside, agricultural areas, and separate housing units." "Iraq is rich in solar energy and is considered one of the rarest countries, along with Saudi Arabia, with average sunrise hours per year," adding, "we need solid programs to support this energy." "There is a trend to establish solar energy projects after there were doubts and fears about establishing such projects," Salih noted. Iraq suffers from a lack of electric power supply due to the lack of stations and old networks.

