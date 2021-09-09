The Iraqi government to expand ​​investments in solar energy projects

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Oil instructed the Chairman of the Ministerial Council for Energy, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, to expand ​​investments in solar energy projects.

This came during the twenty-fourth regular session of 2021 of the Ministerial Council for Energy, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

The Council stressed the importance of moving forward with solar energy projects and the need to expedite their completion, and work to expand ​​investments in solar energy projects.

The Council affirmed the need to develop the required plans to preserve the environment and reduce hydrocarbon emissions, and Iraq's commitment to international agreements in this regard.

The Council hosted Jassim al-Falahi, Technical Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Vice-President of the General Assembly of the United Nations Environment, who presented the government's efforts in the field of environment, the mechanisms for implementing the commitments contained in international agreements in this regard, as well as the efforts to establish and support clean energy projects.