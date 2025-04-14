Rwanga Foundation launches Iraq's first fully sustainable solar village

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation has launched Iraq’s first fully sustainable, off-grid solar-powered village, aiming to address the country’s growing climate and energy challenges.

The pilot project, known as Kulak Solar Village, is being developed southeast of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region and will eventually house 32 homes and nearly 200 residents. The site will run entirely on solar energy and integrate systems for irrigation and regenerative agriculture, offering what the foundation calls a replicable model for rural resilience.

“For decades, Iraq has been scarred by conflict, resource depletion, and environmental decline,” said Idris Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Rwanga Foundation. “This village represents a bold vision for a different future. By tapping into solar energy and the ingenuity of our people, we’re transforming vulnerability into resilience.”

The village forms part of Rwanga’s broader Green Kurdistan initiative, which has planted more than 200,000 trees since 2020, including 20,000 olive trees in Kasnazane. The project also supports the foundation’s Empowering Sustainable Livelihoods program, which trains farmers in modern agriculture and cooperative management.

“Sustainability is not a luxury—it’s a lifeline,” said Hassan Aladdin, Rwanga’s director. “This village empowers communities to take control of their energy, food, and livelihoods.”

Iraqi Kurdistan has experienced increasingly severe climate impacts, including temperatures exceeding 50°C (122°F) and rapid desertification. The foundation said the Kulak village is designed to mitigate these risks through renewable infrastructure and ecological restoration.

Founded in 2013, the Rwanga Foundation has delivered education, humanitarian aid, and development programs to more than three million people across Iraq. The solar village is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025, with plans to expand the model to other areas of Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030.