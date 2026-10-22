Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqis from outside the Kurdistan Region can still buy homes in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the province's General Directorate of Investment said on Thursday, adding that a recent administrative court ruling on property ownership does not change the law.

Responding to what it called "wrong" and "conflicting" interpretations of ruling No. 57/K/2026, issued by Al-Sulaymaniyah's Administrative Court, the directorate said that the position rests on an official clarification from the presidency of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Court of Appeal.

According to the appeals court, the ruling addressed a specific jurisdictional question and has not become final, so it cannot be applied to property and investment rights across the province. “Sales and purchases of housing units by non-Kurds continue under the laws in force.”

Iraq's constitution and its real estate registration and investment laws give citizens from every part of the country the right to buy apartments, houses and other homes in investment projects in the city "without discrimination," the directorate said.