Fresh drone attack targets US Consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defense systems intercepted drones approaching the US Consulate in Erbil before they reached their intended targets, sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

No reports of casualties or material damage were available.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of drones involved or identified those responsible for launching the attack. No group has claimed responsibility.

Repeated raids occurred during a period of escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, including exchanges of strikes against US military bases and interests across the region.